Ergoteles LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58.

