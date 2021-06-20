Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProSight Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProSight Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of PROS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. ProSight Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

