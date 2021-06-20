Ergoteles LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 419.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of APG opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

