Ergoteles LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

