Ergoteles LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $65,137,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770,197 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $12,482,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

