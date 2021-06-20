Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Head to Head Survey

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.54 $42.27 million $0.44 62.00 Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.37 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.65

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Crown Castle International 0 4 10 0 2.71

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $188.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.49% 2.83% 1.77% Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52%

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

