Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

