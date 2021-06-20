Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.11. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

