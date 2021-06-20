Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,740,705 shares of company stock worth $102,299,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

