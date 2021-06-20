Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

