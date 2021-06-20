Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

