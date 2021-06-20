Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.