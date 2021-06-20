Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 9,986 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

