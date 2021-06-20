Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

