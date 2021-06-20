Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $2,645.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 138.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

