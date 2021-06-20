Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 502,450 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $52,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.53 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

