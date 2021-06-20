Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,960 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Apollo Global Management worth $40,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 73,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after acquiring an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of APO opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

