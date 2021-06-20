Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,062 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $46,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $56.33 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

