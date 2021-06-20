Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $43.71 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001,611 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

