Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,251 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $49,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $5,622,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $447,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

