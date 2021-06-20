FIBOS Market Capitalization Tops $7.41 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $115,459.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

