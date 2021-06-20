Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 192,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

