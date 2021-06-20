Financial Analysis: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) vs. UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Home Point Capital and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Point Capital and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40 UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 3 3 0 2.50

Home Point Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 98.39%. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Point Capital and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.63 $607.00 million $4.86 1.28 UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Point Capital beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

