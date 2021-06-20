Financial Contrast: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACNB and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million 2.29 $18.39 million N/A N/A Popular $2.60 billion 2.24 $506.62 million $5.87 12.33

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 25.69% 10.58% 1.07% Popular 28.17% 12.47% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACNB and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 5 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than ACNB.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Popular beats ACNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 172 branches; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 118 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

