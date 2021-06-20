FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

FA stock opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The company has a market capitalization of £35.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

