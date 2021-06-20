Firo (FIRO) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Firo has a market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00017193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,001.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.01 or 0.06140889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.30 or 0.01544931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00432624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00141934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.85 or 0.00752469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00435144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007497 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00041388 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,992,643 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

