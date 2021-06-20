First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

