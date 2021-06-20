First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $94.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.84 million and the highest is $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $378.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

FCF traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,592. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

