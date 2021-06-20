First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 456.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

