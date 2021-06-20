FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading Down 7.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99.

About FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF)

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

