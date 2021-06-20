Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FIVN stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Five9 by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,651 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 101,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.