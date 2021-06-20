Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

