FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.97. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $12,586,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

