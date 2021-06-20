FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,618 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.04. 1,592,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,526. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

