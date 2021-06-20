Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$56.56 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.31.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

