Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
FTF opened at $9.24 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.