FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.
FSD Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.