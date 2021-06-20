FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

