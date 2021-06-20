FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

