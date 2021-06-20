FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,843,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

