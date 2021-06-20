FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.19.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

