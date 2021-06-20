FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avivagen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avivagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

VIV opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. Avivagen has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.93 million.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

