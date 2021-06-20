Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $171,276.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00727634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00043402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083118 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

