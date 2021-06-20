General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

