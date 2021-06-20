Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Wayfair worth $260,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wayfair by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $303.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.02. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.