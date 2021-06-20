Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $244,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

