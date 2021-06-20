Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $284,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

NYSE EMN opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.