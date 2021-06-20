Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,132,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,154 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $254,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

