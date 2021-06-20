Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $219.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

