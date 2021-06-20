Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIQ opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $74,368,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.