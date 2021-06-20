Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $206.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

